Latest News

Local bikers raise money for Cerebral Palsy

Posted 4/25/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

For the eighth year in a row, Katie Andersen Dockter is getting ready to take her team of 12 bike riders to Sanford Health Foundation’s Great American Bike Race. On April 28, Dockter and her team will each take a 20-minute leg of the relay race on a stationary bike at Legacy High School in Bismarck to complete the race. This year, 130 teams are expected to compete.

The Great American Bike Race is a fundraiser for children with Cerebral Palsy and other muscular conditions. The money raised goes directly to families in North Dakota to help with vehicle and home modifications for children with muscular conditions, wheelchairs, leg braces and much more. The event has raised over $3.5 million for families in North Dakota since they started.

The Great American Bike Race is a stationary bike relay involving over 115 teams made up of 12-15 riders. The funds raised by the race are distributed four times a year and priority is given to applicants residing in western or central North Dakota.

“The bike race is intoxicating, the excitement and energy is so infectious,” said Dockter. “Best of all, I love seeing the children who have benefitted from the funds walking around, competing and cheering on the racers.”

