Lloyd pleads not guilty to embezzlement

Posted 3/21/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Hannah Lea Lloyd, 38, of Watford City waived her preliminary hearing, which was to have been held on Thursday, March 15, in Northwest District Court and has entered a plea of not guilty to several felony charges.

Lloyd faces six Class A felony charges of theft of property and forgery following an amended complaint that was filed in the Northwest District Court on Monday, Feb. 26.



