Latest News

Lloyd pleads guilty to theft charges

Posted 5/16/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Hannah Lea Lloyd, 38, of Watford City will have to make restitution totalling $245,702.97 and serve jail time in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation after she changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on three Class A Felony charges of theft of property during her preliminary hearing on Thursday, May 10, in Northwest District Court in Watford City.

Three other Class A Felony charges of forgery in excess of $50,000 against Lloyd were dismissed with prejudice.

Lloyd, who previously worked for a Watford City accounting firm from September 2015 to November 2017, was initially charged on Dec. 26, 2017, with embezzling more than $57,000 from the Watford City Park District. In a subsequent complaint, Lloyd was charged with stealing more than $50,000 from the Watford City Golf Course and $56,680 from Rink Construction.

