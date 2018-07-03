Latest News

Lloyd faces more theft, forgery charges

Posted 3/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Hannah Lea Lloyd, 38, of Watford City now faces six Class A felony charges of theft of property and forgery following an amended complaint that was filed in the Northwest District Court on Monday, Feb. 26.

Lloyd, who previously worked for a Watford City accounting firm from September 2015 to November 2017, was initially charged on Dec. 26, 2017, with embezzling more than $57,000 from the Watford City Park District.

In the new complaint, Lloyd is being charged with stealing more than $50,000 from the Watford City Golf Course and $56,680 from Rink Construction, all Class A felonies. In addition, she faces two Class A felony charges of forgery for creating counterfeit paychecks to Caleb Montegomery as well as fraudulent transactions to Advance Processes, L.L.C., which she created in defrauding the park district and the golf course. In the Rink forgery charge, Lloyd is accused of creating counterfeit paychecks to past employees and depositing those checks into her personal account.



