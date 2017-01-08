Latest News

Little Texas to highlight this year’s Ribfest

Posted 8/01/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City’s Ribfest will be graced with one of country music’s best bands at this year’s Main Street festival.

Little Texas, seller of 7 million albums in the last 25 years, is set for 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, headlining the 14th annual all-day smorgasbord on Main Street with 20 rib teams, multiple vendors and various mini events set to draw 3,000 people.

“It’s going to be a big setup for us,” said Mary Gumke, coordinator for Watford City Area Chamber of Commerce.

The band was booked as Ribfest coordinators looked to put on a big Main Street concert. Lonesome Willy and the Church of Cash are also scheduled to play that Friday night. Little Texas’s set will last 75 to 90 minutes, Gumke said. Its concert is free.

Meanwhile, the main event rounds up 20 rib teams, maxing out the number allowed.

“Each team has to cook at least 200 pounds of ribs and we want everybody to sell out of their ribs,” Gumke said. “If we have more than 20 teams, they may not sell them out. We don’t want extra ribs.”

Some teams have cooked up to 400 or 600 pounds before, she added.

Serving of ribs begins at 5 p.m., priced at four bones for $5. Sides vary from team to team.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer