Lions Club to host Easter Egg Hunt

Posted 3/28/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

On Saturday March 31, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Watford City Lions Club will be hosting a community Easter event at the Rough Rider Center. With two Easter Bunnies and an Easter Egg Hunt, the Lions Club is prepared to entertain 500 children.

For over 10 years, the Lions Club has taken it upon themselves to provide a fun and exciting event the weekend of Easter.

In previous years, the event was held on the grass outside of the Good Shepherd Home. Intending to include the residents of the nursing home, the event was always a community favorite.

“This year, with Easter coming so early and the construction still in progress at the new hospital, we decided to hold the event at the Rough Rider Center,” said Kelly Peterson, Lions Club president.

