Posted 2/05/20 (Wed)
By Ashleigh Plemper
Farmer Staff Writer
On Friday, Jan. 31, students of Watford City High School attended an assembly presented by LifeLight, a Christian organization that seeks to promote positive outreach for the youth generation.
“These type of events are great for the students. It’s a positive message and helps inspire them to keep going in the right direction,” says Jim Green, Watford City High School assistant principal.
Students in Grades 9-12 were present for the assembly through their first hour, while younger grades attended the second hour.
“It was not a typical school assembly,” says Josh Brewer, LifeLight CEO. “We did a lot within the first and second hour and touched on a lot of different subjects in that short period of time.”
Brewer says the assembly contained a lot of high energy and student interaction.
“But then also, there’s many moments that the kids got a challenging lesson or things to consider and take with them throughout the day after the assembly,” Brewer says.
