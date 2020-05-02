Latest News

LifeLight hosts school assembly and overnight lock-in

Posted 2/05/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Friday, Jan. 31, students of Watford City High School attended an assembly presented by LifeLight, a Christian organization that seeks to promote positive outreach for the youth generation.

“These type of events are great for the students. It’s a positive message and helps inspire them to keep going in the right direction,” says Jim Green, Watford City High School assistant principal.

Students in Grades 9-12 were present for the assembly through their first hour, while younger grades attended the second hour.

“It was not a typical school assembly,” says Josh Brewer, LifeLight CEO. “We did a lot within the first and second hour and touched on a lot of different subjects in that short period of time.”

Brewer says the assembly contained a lot of high energy and student interaction.

“But then also, there’s many moments that the kids got a challenging lesson or things to consider and take with them throughout the day after the assembly,” Brewer says.

