Latest News

LifeLight Festival returns to Watford

Posted 5/22/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper
Farmer Staff Writer

On Saturday, June 8, the LifeLight Festival, which will feature concerts, bounce houses, BMX riders and motocross stunts, will take place in Watford City at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds from 1 to 9 p.m.
“This is an exciting event that has a positive impact on the community,” says Melanie Smith, festival relations coordinator.
The festival will include five hours of band, BMX bikes and motocross performances.

