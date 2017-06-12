Latest News

Library to host 12 Days of Christmas

Posted 12/06/17 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

The holiday season has officially commenced in Watford City, though the weather may not have caught up yet.

Despite days that resemble harvest more than holiday, certain businesses and organizations around town are in the Christmas spirit and are inviting others to join them.

The McKenzie County Public Library, for instance, is hosting a Christmas Story Hour for area children. Kathy Trana, of the McKenzie County Public Library, says that the McKenzie County Public Library Story Hour will feature a holiday story read by a local high school student.

“This is a new thing this year and we are excited to try it out,” states Trana. “We are really hoping children and families come and check it out.”

Story time will begin on Monday, Dec. 4 and run until Tuesday, Dec. 19, from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. This 12-day event should be a nice way to ring in the season, as well as keep area children in the Christmas spirit, since the weather may not be cooperating. Story hour is only running on weeknights.

