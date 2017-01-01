Latest News

Levang honored as Outstanding Rural Health Volunteer for 2017

Posted 6/20/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Patsy Levang’s unwavering commitment and dedication to the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. in Watford City has earned her the Outstanding Rural Health Volunteer award. The Outstanding Rural Health Volunteer award recognizes the contributions made by a community person who has volunteered to contribute their energy, time, and skill toward the betterment of rural healthcare.

Levang, who has served on the healthcare system’s board since 1993 and has been the board president since 2010, as presented with the award during the 2017 Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health’s annual banquet on Wednesday, June 14, at the Holiday Inn Riverside in Minot.

“As I make the world aware of what a great board president she is, every administrator in the state of North Dakota is going to want my job,” stated Dan Kelly, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. CEO, who nominated Levang for the award.

