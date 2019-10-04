Latest News

Leo joins county Extension office

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Devan Leo has joined North Dakota State University Extension as the agriculture and natural resources agent in McKenzie County. She started April 1, and works out of the Extension office in Watford City, N.D.

Her responsibilities include connecting local producers and the public to current information related to agriculture and natural resources. Her primary focus will be providing education to those who rely on agriculture and natural resources for their everyday living.

“Agriculture is my passion and something I will forever and always promote, defend and rely on,” states Leo. “This job opportunity will allow me the freedom to work in agriculture without having to own my own land and be a producer myself.”

