Lending a hand: First responders adapt with oil patch

Posted 7/18/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Last week was a busy one for local first responders.

From calls including the Magpie Fire near Grassy Butte and a lightning fire at a saltwater disposal well, to a HAZMAT exercise at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds, the summer has been hot in more ways than one.

“They all come together when there’s a problem or an emergency,” McKenzie County emergency manager Karolin Jappe said.

Last Tuesday, about 160 first responders and guests gathered for their annual appreciation dinner where outstanding personnel from EMS, firefighting, dispatch and law enforcement were honored, including Vonnie Johnsrud, of McKenzie County Ambulance; Karson Knudtson of Watford City Fire; Brad Stover of McKenzie County Dispatch; and Capt. Lloyd Clock of the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have a lot of good people in this county and to bring it down to one person for the whole year is hard in my mind because every year you get good nominations from all four divisions,” Jappe said. In previous years, the dinner had honored one person annually.

