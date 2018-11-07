Latest News

Lemieux arrested for assaulting 68-year-old man

Posted 7/11/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 28-year-old Watford City man was taken into custody by the Watford City Police Department at approximately 12:15 p.m. on July 6 in the 300 Block of Park Avenue West after he assaulted a 68-year-old man.

According to a news release from the Watford City Police Department, a Watford City police officer observed what appeared to be an unprovoked assault take place on the southwest corner of Main Street and Park Avenue with the victim collapsing from the attack and Cody Lemieux running west away from the officer.

