Latest News

Learning about health

Posted 4/25/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Teachers Susan Smith and Sara Smith put on a Health Fair at Watford City Intermediate School last week. The fair was their answer to the charge given them at a teacher nutritional health in-service, which they attended in Medora recently.

“The in-service covered ideas for how to encourage students to make better choices for their health, specifically their nutritional health,” said 5th grade teacher Susan Smith. “We thought that a Health Fair would be a great way to bring in professionals from the community to help these students think about making better choices.”

Expanding outside of just nutritional health a bit, the Health Fair featured booths that taught about spinal care, how to properly read food labels, dental hygiene, learning about whole wheat, healthy skin and how to count calories.

