Latest News

Leadership program learns what makes Watford tick

Posted 11/27/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Nov. 21, the University of Mary Leadership ND program made a two-day stop in Watford City as leaders of different communities around the state gathered with those who have followed in similar footsteps.

As a person takes their journey into life, there will always be a select few that gravitate toward a position where they realize leadership is their calling. So what happens once you get past the initial stage of realizing you are built for leadership?

“We wanted to create the next step for those types of people. Ones that are going to be leading the businesses, communities, serving on the city council or as mayor, and being elected to state legislature boards and commissions,” says Brian Opp, University of Mary, Workforce Development strategist.

Leadership ND is a 6 month program that takes 15 business-oriented participants around the state to immerse them in advanced leadership curriculum, along with a multitude of industry tours and networking opportunities. The participants come from business in banking, health insurance, the oil field, the NDDOT, environmental research and more.

