“No catch” free Thanksgiving dinner

Posted 11/20/18 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

If you hang around Hayley Moe for very long, it is very likely that she is going to pull you into one of her outlandish ideas. Not the first time they have been swept up into one of her community service schemes, Hayley’s friends and family are now preparing to help her feed hundreds at a free Thanksgiving feast that will be held at the Watford City Intermediate School from 12 to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

“There are so many people here who have taken the leap of faith to move to this community with no friends or family,” Moe said. “The least we can do is feed them and let them know that the community is happy to have them.”

As Thanksgiving approached, Moe was sad that she would not be able to serve or volunteer with the shelter she came to love in Washington, D.C. But then an idea started to evolve.

