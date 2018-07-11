Latest News

Law student gets huge win at UND

Posted 11/07/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City High School graduate Emily Ramage has won a top award during her last year at the University of North Dakota’s School of Law.

Ramage and her partner Alexandra Carthew were named the 2018 University of North Dakota School of Law Moot Court Intra-School Champions. Additionally, they were awarded with the High Score Appellant Brief Award.

“Winning the Intra-School Moot Court Championship is one of my biggest accomplishments in my law school career,” Ramage said. “Alexandra and I worked tirelessly on writing our brief and preparing each other for oral arguments so it was very exciting to be rewarded with such an honor.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer