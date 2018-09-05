Latest News

Law enforcement investigating threat at Alexander school

Posted 5/09/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A threat received by an Alexander student via social media on May 2, prompted school officials to place the school under a Yellow status on Thursday, May 3.

According to the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 6:11 p.m. their office was notified that a student at the Alexander Public School had received a threat via social media.

The sheriff’s department provided a heightened amount of security in the area due to the threat and the school was placed in a Yellow status. A Yellow status means that all classrooms and outside doors were locked and that there was no outside recess and lunch was a closed campus.

