Latest News

Landfill wants residents to recycle rechargeable batteries

Posted 1/02/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Now that Christmas has passed, take a look around at a common accessory many of your gifts feature. That’s right - rechargable batteries! Eventually, there will come a time when those batteries no longer serve a use. So where will they be disposed of is the ultimate question.

Rick Schreiber, McKenzie County Landfill director, is hoping that those old batteries don’t make their way to the county landfill. Because if they do, some very bad things can happen.

Like last November, when Schreiber arrived at work around 5 a.m. one morning to conduct his usual observation of the facility’s camera monitoring system and something calamitous caught his attention.

That calamity was the biggest fire to ever strike the premises of the McKenzie County Landfill.

As the fire continued to burn amongst the facility’s surrounding property, Schreiber quickly contacted authorities. Within minutes, the Arnegard Fire Department arrived on the scene and eventually extinguished the fire. The fire culprit was a rechargable battery.

According to Schreiber, the battery recycling pilot project will be launched at the McKenzie County Courthouse. The project will provide a box with clear, ziplock bags attached to the side.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer