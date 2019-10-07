Latest News

Landfill to impose $10,000 for oilfield waste dumping

Posted 7/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Two weeks after hearing McKenzie County Landfill Manager Rick Schreiber tell McKenzie County Commissioners that a second landfill employee required medical treatment after suffering chemical exposure from hazardous oilfield waste, the commissioners on Tuesday, July 2, agreed to imposing hefty fines on violators.

Under the landfill’s new policy, haulers who bring in oilfield waste will be subject to a $10,000 fine per incident and will not be able to use the landfill until the fine is paid.

“Our rules, which prohibit oilfield waste from coming into our facility, have been in place for years,” stated Schreiber. “We have to meet Rule 42, which we do.”

According to Schreiber, it’s not a hauler issue, but who is generating the often hazardous oilfield waste.

“They (the generators) like to hide things in the box,” stated Schreiber. “The haulers don’t know what’s inside the box until they dump it at the landfill.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer