Landfill to host hazardous household waste day

Posted 6/12/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While the McKenzie County Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Collection Event may not be completely free, it’s definitely an opportunity to utilize.

“This is a good opportunity for local residents to take advantage of,” says Maurine Davenport, McKenzie County Landfill scale operator.

On Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the McKenzie County Landfill located at 13240 25th Street NW, south of Arnegard, will be open to local residents.

“In the previous years, local residents were misinformed that it was a free dump day,” says Maurine Davenport, McKenzie County Landfill scale operator. “While some items are free of charge to get rid of, that doesn’t go for everything.”

The only requirement to partake in the operation is to bring a driver’s license or utility bill in hand.

Residents are advised that no business, commercial, or oilfield waste will be accepted on this day.

