Landfill offers free e-waste collection

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Rick Schreiber has seen a lot in his time at the McKenzie County landfill, but it’s the inert mortar round that stands out.

“When stuff like that comes in, you kind of get freaked out a bit,” the solid waste director said.

Ammunition aside, McKenzie County residents with household hazardous waste and electronic waste including electronics and appliances can dispose of such at the landfill’s third annual HHW/e-waste collection event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. HHW and most e-waste is free to dispose of, except for $15 per appliance unit, like air conditioners and refrigerators.

