Lack of housing impacting school enrollment

Posted 8/21/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

While Watford City’s school enrollment is once again reaching record numbers, it is coming up just a little short of what the RSP projections predicted it to be.

According to Brad Foss, Watford City Intermediate School principal one of the reasons for this has to do with the ongoing housing issue in the community.

“We’re seeing some anomalies in growth because of what I would say is our housing issues,” says Foss. “We’re hearing that people aren’t coming to Watford City because the prices are too high or they can’t find single-family housing.”

As of Aug. 15, the school district says that 1,890 students have registered for school, which is up 107 students from the end of school last fall.

The RSP projection for the start of the 2019-20 school year was 1,959 students.

