Klein recommends reinstatement of Schwartzenberger as sheriff

Posted 7/25/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

In a late breaking development in the removal proceedings for McKenzie County Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger, at 8:30 p.m. Monday special commissioner Karen Klein issued her recommendation to Gov. Doug Burgum that Schwartzenberger be reinstated.

“Having found no substantiated ground for removal of Gary Schwartzenberger from the office of sheriff of McKenzie County based on the evidence presented at the removal hearing, the special commissioner recommends that all allegations of the complaint for removal against him be dismissed, that his suspension be terminated and that he be returned to perform the duties of the office to which he was elected,” Klein wrote.

Burgum’s ruling on Schwartzenberger’s fate was not available at press time.