Latest News

Kinder Morgan’s donation boots Arnegard’s fire station project

Posted 8/15/17 (Tue)

Members from the Arnegard Fire Department received the single largest donation toward the construction of a new fire station from Kinder Morgan, operator of natural gas and crude oil gathering systems and the Double H pipeline in McKenzie County. Kinder Morgan’s contribution will help the fire department better manage its vehicle fleet, equipment and personnel as call volumes have increased 1000 percent over the last 5 years.

Jesse Greenberg, public affairs manager for Kinder Morgan presented a check for $250,000 to Rick Schrieber, chief of the Arnegard Fire Department. The new station will feature a training area for volunteer firefighters, more room to park department vehicles and a meeting room open for use by the community.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer