Latest News

Kelly receives nursing home certification

Posted 11/29/17 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

Dan Kelly has served as Administrator of the Good Shepherd Nursing Home for 10 years. Recently his work and dedication as nursing home administrator has earned him an honor only three other people in the nation have received.

On Nov. 2, 2017, the National Association of Long Term Care Administrator Boards (NAB) recognized Kelly for his achievement of successfully earning the Health Services Executive (HSE) qualification.

“Receiving this qualification was not a mandate for me as an administrator,” states Kelly, “but more of a personal goal. Being awarded the HSE qualification, however, does certify that I am licensed to be an administrator in three separate categories of care.”

In doing so, Kelly has become the fourth administrator in the nation, and the first in North Dakota, to achieve HSE qualification.

