Keeping tradition with a reindeer rendition

Posted 12/19/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

It was that time of year again when Watford City Elementary School students filled the W.C.H.S. Auditorium with the sounds of the Christmas season much to the delight of their parents and family members, who beamed as the students belted out harmonizing melodies for their Christmas performance of ‘Our Favorite Christmas Songs.’

“It’s important they show their skills, it’s something they’ve worked hard on this year,” says Mrs. Entzi, who has been the Watford City Elementary School Music instructor for nearly 40 years.

Kindergarden through first grade students performed last Tuesday, while second grade classes will be featured on Thursday, Dec. 20, to complete this year’s programs.

“These programs give the students a fun opportunity to show off their talents of playing their instruments,” states Entzi.

