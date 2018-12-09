Latest News

Keeping the hospital germ free

Posted 9/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Keeping hospitals germ free is of utmost concern to every healthcare system. And with the purchase of a Tru-D SmartUVC disinfecting robot, the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (MCHS) became one of the first hospitals in western North Dakota to use the latest technology to ensure patients and staff are safe from germs and hospital-acquired infections.

“We are excited to have this innovative technology in our hospital, which will help maintain the cleanest, safest environment possible for our patients and staff,” states Dan Kelly, MCHS CEO. “As a new facility in the region, we hope to offer the best-in-class care and service for residents in the area, and Tru-D will help elevate the level of care that we provide.”

