Keeping faith while churches are closed

Posted 4/01/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

If you would have asked Pastor Rob Favorite of Watford City’s First Lutheran Church his thoughts on preaching to empty pews several months ago, he would have laughed.

But today, no one is laughing as churches throughout the community have been doing just that as church leaders have begun live streaming their sermons and services to a congregation that now tunes in from home as another preventative step to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was in mid-March when Pastor Rob Favorite says the First Lutheran Church began receiving recommendations that advocated for stronger sanitation stipulations in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The different recommendations from the government kept changing day by day at one point,” Favorite says.

While Favorite held a regular service at First Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 15, he had already begun taking preemptive measures in support of social distancing.

