Keener named new director of Bakken Oil Rush Ministry

Posted 6/26/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As Dwayne Keener gets settled in his new position as the director of the Bakken Oil Rush Ministry, he’s excited about his new role.

Originally from Long Shoals, N.C., Keener is no stranger to Watford City

“I’m just retiring from the Air Force in Minot,” says Keener. “But I’ve actually been associated with Watford City for about 34 years.”

Keener met his wife, Donna Brown who’s originally from Watford City in 1984 and married her in 1986 while he was serving at the Minot Air Force Base.

But it wasn’t until three years ago that Keener and his wife bought a home in Watford City.

“We were praying about what God would have me do here and the doors just opened up for this,” says Keener.

According to Keener, his name was being mentioned before he even knew of the possibility with the Bakken Oil Rush Ministry.

“The same day I interviewed for it, they called me on my way back to Minot and offered me the job,” Keener said.

