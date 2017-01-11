Latest News

Keene parents seeing double

Posted 11/01/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

When asked if there is something in the water in Keene, all six parents of the recently born twins in that area of McKenzie County just laughed.

Ty and Sarah Skarda have been up all night with the youngest twins in Keene, Miles Leland and Jax Thomas Skarda, only one month old.

Michelle and Sean Swenson welcomed their two boys, Owen Christopher and Benjamin Arthur Swenson, on March 24 of this year.

Megan and Jake Pennington were the first to bring twins home in Keene this year and also have the only girl of the bunch. Annibel May and Levi Gustos Pennington were born on Valentines Day, Feb. 14, 2017.

