K-9 Canello retires from Sheriff’s Dept.

Posted 9/20/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

For four years, Canello the K-9 Malinois drug dog has been making McKenzie County a safer place to live. Paired with McKenzie County Deputy Travis Bateman right out of K-9 school, the two worked side by side as handler and K-9.

“He was bred to hunt drugs and wrong-doers,” said Bateman. “And that is exactly what he did.”

On Aug. 10 of this year, Travis Bateman ended his service with the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department and since then, Canello’s fate has been up in the air. But, the McKenzie County Commissioners have recently put the issue to rest.

