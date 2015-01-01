Latest News

Judge dismisses former deputy’s criminal charges

Posted 6/13/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Stafff Writer

A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a former McKenzie County officer.

On Monday, Judge Josh Rustad approved prosecutor Seymour Jordan’s motion to dismiss with prejudice two misdemeanor counts of false information to law enforcement against former Lt. Michael Schmitz.

Jordan’s motion also mentioned “an agreement reached between the parties,” but court documents do not indicate what that agreement may be.

Schmitz could not be immediately reached for comments early Monday afternoon.

He pleaded innocent to the charges in September 2015. The counts stemmed from his involvement in a domestic violence and divorce case and prescription pill use.

He was fired from the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office in late December after a review of his returned squad car found evidentiary items that had not been properly documented.

