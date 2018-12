Latest News

Johnsrud retires after 33 years of service to county

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

When Ann Johnsrud walks out of her office for the final time on Dec. 19 as the McKenzie County Recorder, she will be leaving a career that has spanned 33 years and earned her national recognition.

“ I’ve really enjoyed my job for the past 33½,” says Johnsrud. “Because it’s easy to go to work when you love what you do.”

