Johansen fires two deputies, hires new chief deputy

Posted 1/23/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Matt Johansen, who took office as McKenzie County Sheriff on Jan. 1, wasted little time in restructuring members of his staff as he terminated two deputies and hired Shannon Wellen as his chief deputy.

“We are excited that Shannon will assist us in making the McKenzie County Sheriff’s office the best we can be,” stated Johansen. “Shannon comes with experience, a fresh perspective and will be a bridge to the important partnership with the police department. But most importantly I know she can get the job done.”

Wellen, who was previously a patrol lieutenant with the Watford City Police Department before accepting Johansen’s job offer, will assume her duties on Feb. 4. In her position, she will be the second in command at the sheriff’s office and is the first woman to fill that role.

