Job Fair to feature over 70 employers, thousands of jobs

Posted 4/25/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Job Service of North Dakota will host its second annual Job Fair in Watford City at the Rough Rider Center on Thursday April 26, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Job Fair is actually a two-day event with the first half taking place in Williston on April 25 at the Raymond Family Community Center from 3 to 7 p.m.

Cindy Sanford, Workforce Center manager at Job Service in Williston, said that this year’s job fair will have double the amount of employers present compared to last year.

“For every resume we have on file, there are two available jobs,” said Sanford. “Wages are up and unemployment is down to 2.2 percent. Things look very good for anyone who wants a job in western North Dakota.”

About 65 percent of the employers at the job fair will be from the oil and gas industry. Almost every other category of work will also have representatives present as well, Sanford said.

