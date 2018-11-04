Latest News

Jenks chosen as Mayor for a Day

Posted 4/11/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Nine-year-old Brylee Jenks pounded the gavel to bring the recent city council meeting to order. Of all the 3rd grade essay submissions, hers was chosen - making her Watford City’s Mayor for a Day.

Brylee is the oldest of three siblings. She has a younger sister and brother. Her mother, Jena Jenks is originally from Watford City and her father Mike grew up in Montana.

Never one to seek the spotlight, Brylee’s mother thinks that Brylee didn’t exactly know what she was getting into when she submitted her essay.

“When she found out that winning meant that she had to be in front of a city council meeting, a school assembly and ride in a police car, she was nervous!” stated Jena.

The Mayor for a Day program is a long standing 3rd grade activity at Watford City Elementary School. All of the 3rd graders submit their essays and Brylee won through a voting process.

