It’s time for the fair

Posted 6/19/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The McKenzie County Fair is right around the corner once again. And from Thursday, June 20, through Saturday, June 22, the county fairgrounds in Watford City will be filled with fun, food and great entertainment.

Whether your interest lies in riding the Ferris Wheel, watching a demolition derby or a rodeo, or enjoying lots of free entertainment, the McKenzie County Fair is one of the area’s most exciting summer events.

This year, admission to the 61st McKenzie County Fair will be free.

For no charge, visitors can walk through the kids activity area, frequent the petting zoo and have fun kicking it up at the county fair.

The demolition derby, NDRA rodeo and carnival rides will require the purchase of separate tickets.

