It’s time again to Pick up the Patch

Posted 5/01/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

For over a decade, Watford City’s efforts to ‘Pick up the Patch’ continues to go strong.

On May 6-11, various companies will grab their employees and venture out for ‘Pick up the Patch’ as they clean up McKenzie County.

On Saturday, May 11, at 9 a.m. local residents are once again encouraged to meet at the Veterans Memorial Building in Watford City to join in with the rest of the crew as they gather together to grab vests, gloves and trash bags and prepare to help clean the parks and road ditches around Watford City.

“Pick up the Patch is a community clean-up,” says Kyle Roff, event coordinator. “With all the additional traffic in the recent years, trash blows out of the pickups and the roads and ditches get pretty dirty in the winter. When the snow eventually melts off, it looks pretty bad.”

