It’s finally showtime for LifeLight Festival in Watford

Posted 6/05/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Saturday, June 8, the LifeLight Festival will take place at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds in Watford City from 1 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature concerts, bounce houses, BMX riders and motocross stunts.

“This is an exciting event that has a positive impact on the community,” says Melanie Smith, festival relations coordinator.

The festival will include five hours of band, BMX bikes and motocross performances.

According to Smith, in addition to several speakers, the music will start at 4 p.m. with several bands including ‘Switchfoot’ performing.

