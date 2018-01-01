Latest News

It’s a long way from Romania to Watford City

Posted 5/15/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

It’s a long way from Romania to Watford City. But for one young woman, Anca Chivaran and her family, coming to the United States and finally settling in Watford City has been a good move.

Chivaran was born in 1987, with the good fortune of coming into the world right as the Communist era was coming to its end in Romania. As such she was spared the hardships of living in a society where everyone was just a number, under a power-hungry dictatorship.

The young mom spent her early years growing up close to the beach, in the small city of Medgidia, located within the southeast region of Romania.

The area which thrives on simple living gave way to Chivaran’s love for farmland and whole-based foods that come from the earth.

