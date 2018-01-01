Latest News

It was “Love at first sight”

Posted 2/13/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

In a society where things come and go with the drop of a hat, Paul and Vivian Linseth’s love has continued for 69 years.

Both Paul and Vivian were born and raised on the outskirts of Watford City.

When the pair laid eyes on each other after Vivian’s brother introduced the two in high school, the rest was pretty much history.

“I thought he was kind of interesting the first time I saw him,” said Vivian with raised eyebrows and a smirk.

To be clear, Vivian wasted no time saying that it was Paul’s “good looks” she was mostly attracted to.

While both had numerous siblings, the two were raised quite differently.

Paul lived on the adventurous side as more of a wild hair, while Vivian was kept rather sheltered.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer