Latest News

Is Barkin in the Bakken dead in the water?

Posted 8/14/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Everyone was excited about there being help with all the stray animals in Watford City after Krystal Lapp created Barkin in the Bakken (BBR), an animal rescue group.

Since that time, Lapp has helped assist in the adoption of 213 animals, 120 courtesy placements, and 64 cats that were trapped, spayed and neutered.

Unfortunately, the future looks quite bleak due to Lapp picking up and moving to Alaska. There’s now questions being raised as to where things stand.

“I am still operating as president at this point as we have not found someone who is willing to take that position,” says Lapp.

Lapp says she plans to make trips every five weeks back and forth from Alaska to Watford City.

The funding for Lapp’s travel expenses will be paid for by the rescue and out of her own pocket.

As president, Lapp insists her physical presence is not a must for the rescue mission carrying on successfully and that she can overlook BBR from over 3,000 miles away.

“I am still very active with intakes, adoptions and community programs to assist with the pet food bank, and spay/neuter assistance,” says Lapp. “This is not the end of the rescue.”

