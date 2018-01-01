Latest News

Industrial Commission eases natural gas capture policy

Posted 11/28/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

In a move to help North Dakota’s oil and gas industry deal with the state’s rapidly increasing production of natural gas, the North Dakota Industrial Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 20, voted to extend the state’s 85 percent gas capture rate another 2 years.

The commission’s gas capture goal of 85 percent was originally set to increase to 88 percent on Nov. 1, 2018. On Tuesday, the commissioner extended the 85 percent goal to Dec. 31, 2020, as well as pushed back the goal of an 88 percent capture rate from Jan. 21, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2024. The state also set its final goal for capturing 91 percent of all natural gas being flared beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

In making amendments to the original gas capture policy created in April of 2018, the commission, which consists of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, noted that the changes would support federal efforts to streamline right-of-way processes and efforts to encourage investment in value-added projects.

