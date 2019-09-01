Latest News

If you build it, they will come

Posted 1/09/19 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

When doors to the brand new, state-of-the-art McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (MCHS) hospital in Watford City opened six months ago, everyone asked the same question - how will we get doctors to fill it?

This month, MCHS answered that question as they welcomed three doctors and a doctor of nursing practice to their medical staff. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ravindra Joshi, MD, internal medicine and primary care specialist Dr. Lucinda Mundorf, MD, general surgeon Dr. Torfi Hoskuldsson and Leah Brewster, DNP are now taking patients.

“We started recruiting providers about a year ago, knowing that it is often a laborious process and can take much longer than you think it will,” said Sam Perry, MCHS practice administrator.

Perry said that while the healthcare system interviewed potential providers at all stages of their careers, they noticed a trend in the doctors who were attracted to the new hospital. These doctors tended to be about 8 to 10 years into their career and were looking for work/life balance. They are also doctors who are interested in treating a broad range of patients, not just focusing on a niche specialty and were excited about building a program from the ground up.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer