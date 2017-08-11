Latest News

Icy roads cause first winter fatality

Posted 11/08/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Winter’s icy roads attributed to the area’s first highway fatality on Friday, Nov. 3.

Robyn L. Johnson, 51, was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 85 four miles west of Arnegard at approximately 1:20 p.m., when the vehicle in which she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Johnson was a passenger in a 2004 GMC Envoy being driven by Allen F. Parkinson, 52, of Sugar City, Idaho.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer