Ice jams causing limited flooding

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

As warmer temperatures hit the county, farmers, ranchers and emergency personnel are holding their breath while monitoring extensive ice jams and flooding.

“We were heading for a drought until we got all of this moisture,” McKenzie County Emergency Manager Karolin Jappe said. “Water is its own animal - it goes where it wants and can be unpredictable. That is why we are constantly monitoring the rivers.”

The Yellowstone River, Missouri River and Confluence have all flooded the surrounding fields. East Fairview and Cartwright have seen the most flooding in the county.

