Latest News

Hospital receives Silver Milestone

Posted 10/04/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

The McKenzie County Healthcare System is the first hospital in North Dakota to meet the Silver Milestone, and CEO Daniel Kelly is proud.

The American Hospital Association and the North Dakota Hospital Association both have initiatives going back several years which focus on quality within healthcare facilities, specifically hospitals. The McKenzie County Healthcare System has followed suit and worked diligently to develop initiatives and goals to meet national quality guidelines.

“The fact that we are the first hospital in North Dakota to reach Silver is reflective of the initiatives that my leadership team and the whole staff have undertaken over the last few years to really focus on quality care,” said MCHS CEO Daniel Kelly. “Clearly this award doesn’t say everything, but it leads to the fact that we are being recognized for our efforts in quality and I am proud of that.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer