Hooked on fishing

Posted 5/23/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

The 14th annual Children’s Fishing Derby is coming to Watford City.

Sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and the City of Watford City, children 13 years old and younger have the chance to come and compete for prizes or just fish for fun.

The event will be held at the Watford City Fishing Pond from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 2.

Last year, on Fishing Derby Day, the Watford City Fishing Pond was surrounded by 134 eager children casting their lines and anxiously pulling up fish. Many struggling to attach their bait on the end of the hook were often helped by parents and volunteers, who were willing to lend a hand to novice fishermen.

With a huge amount of donations from sponsors, kids can expect to leave the event with their arms full.

