Hometown pride

Posted 6/27/17 (Tue)

(Editor’s note: This is part five of six in a series profiling community members of McKenzie County’s smaller towns.)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

When a Cedar Waxwing bird stops to snack on some Juneberries outside of her window, Kerry Finsaas is the kind of woman who stops and watches. Commenting on the fuzzy head of the little thing, Kerry continues her conversation as she keeps one eye on the beautiful little bird.

Spending a lifetime in western North Dakota, right over the state line, Kerry and her husband Darrell can tell you anything you need to know about the landscape, wildlife, history, or even the zoning laws of life in and around East Fairview.

Kerry works as the site supervisor at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center. And now in semi retirement, Darrell drives the school bus to the East Fairview school and does maintenance part time at the center.

“This is our home,” Darrell said. “I left for a few years when I was a young man, but now, the next home for me is the funeral home!”

